CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after buying an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,920,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,157,000 after buying an additional 193,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,237,000 after buying an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CGI by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after buying an additional 2,065,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,693,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,618,000 after buying an additional 90,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 162,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,272. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

