CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

CF stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $159,602,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in CF Industries by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in CF Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,173,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after buying an additional 350,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.