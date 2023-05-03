CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS.
CF Industries Stock Up 2.9 %
CF stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Industries (CF)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.