Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Up 7%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.06. 383,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 594,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $81,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,635,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

