Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $30.90

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $28.85. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 306,874 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $81,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

