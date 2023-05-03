Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERE. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ CERE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 863,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,170. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $89,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.