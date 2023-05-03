Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.7724359 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -65.12%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

