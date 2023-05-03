Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

See Also

