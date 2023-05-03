Celer Network (CELR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.48 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $157.36 million and $12.48 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

