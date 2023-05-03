CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.71 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $58.24 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019368 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018027 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,145.97 or 1.00154283 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07227794 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,871,094.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.