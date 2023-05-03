CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.90 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $57.10 million and $5.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018360 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,330.66 or 1.00034247 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07227794 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,871,094.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

