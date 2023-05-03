CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 340,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance

CBAT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,680. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBAK Energy Technology ( NASDAQ:CBAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $54.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut CBAK Energy Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.