CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $69.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,554 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments.

Further Reading

