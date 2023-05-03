CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

