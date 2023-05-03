Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.58. 422,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,220. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

