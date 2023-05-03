Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after buying an additional 312,961 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $217.41. 572,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average is $232.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.