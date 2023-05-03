Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.83. 531,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,750. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

