Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.60 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,000. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 38,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $228.00. The company had a trading volume of 438,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $428.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

