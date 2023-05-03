Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

Yum! Brands stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.86. 397,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

