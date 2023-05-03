Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,267,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $103,541,000 after purchasing an additional 186,096 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

