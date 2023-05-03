Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,231. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

