Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $66.18 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 477,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.62. 71,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

