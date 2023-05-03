Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.46. 268,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,067. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.94. The company has a market capitalization of $302.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

