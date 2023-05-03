Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,626,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,999,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 28.8% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.30. 10,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,818. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

