Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 193.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,354. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

