Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Carter Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $12.75 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $305.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Carter Bankshares news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $37,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $100,821.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $30,297 and sold 4,137 shares valued at $67,825. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.