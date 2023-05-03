Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Announces GBX 1.18 Dividend

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Carr’s Group Stock Performance
CARR opened at GBX 122.43 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.23. The firm has a market cap of £115.11 million, a PE ratio of 2,040.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.87).
Carr’s Group Company Profile
