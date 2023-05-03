Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Announces GBX 1.18 Dividend

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

CARR opened at GBX 122.43 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.23. The firm has a market cap of £115.11 million, a PE ratio of 2,040.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.87).

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Carr’s Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.