Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CSV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.