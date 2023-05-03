Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.68

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $8.68. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 1,761,200 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.12) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 774.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 277,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Further Reading

