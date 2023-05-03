Carnegie Mellon University Sells 33,337 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Carnegie Mellon University trimmed its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,337 shares during the period. Duolingo accounts for 19.9% of Carnegie Mellon University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carnegie Mellon University owned 1.29% of Duolingo worth $36,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Duolingo by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Duolingo by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUOL traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.70. 105,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $146.40.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,951 shares of company stock worth $30,684,818 over the last three months. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

