Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 505,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

CRBU stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $255.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 717.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

