Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJT. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

TSE CJT opened at C$106.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.58. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$100.00 and a 12 month high of C$156.00.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.253775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

