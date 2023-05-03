Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. 83,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,356. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

