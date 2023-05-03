Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 329.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,715 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after buying an additional 88,706 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 45,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,874. The company has a market capitalization of $628.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.