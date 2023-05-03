Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 20,270 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 76,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,804. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $27.70.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

