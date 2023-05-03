Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $404.20 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $411.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.60.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

