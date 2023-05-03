Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

