Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:IT opened at $301.99 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.04.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

