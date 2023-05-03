Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $176.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,412.25, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average is $173.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

