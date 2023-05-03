Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 172.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,935 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 114,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

