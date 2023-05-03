Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

