Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,497,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 376,808 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,007,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,665.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 354,522 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

