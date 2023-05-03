Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.30. 504,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,095. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

