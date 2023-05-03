Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 324,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,361,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 95,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 100,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. 33,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.