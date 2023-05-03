Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 125,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

