Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,281,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 831,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the period.

QUAL traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $124.70. The company had a trading volume of 935,359 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.37. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

