Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $13.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PACB. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.67. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The company had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.