Canandaigua National Corp Sells 58 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,805,000 after buying an additional 247,119 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

