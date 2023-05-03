Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Xponance Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

