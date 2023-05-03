Canandaigua National Corp Has $895,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

