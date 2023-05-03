Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

